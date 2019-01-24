Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Plays 27 minutes Wednesday
Evans tallied 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 110-106 win over the Raptors.
Victor Oladipo (knee) left this game early with a serious knee injury, which left Cory Joseph and Evans to pick up the slack at the second guard position alongside Darren Collison. It sounds like Oladipo could miss the rest of the season, which gives both Evans and Joseph a serious spike in minutes and opportunities moving forward. Evans has been playing better of late off the bench, averaging 14.9 points over his last seven games.
