Evans posted 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's 111-110 loss to the Kings.

Although everyone will need to step up to fill the void left by Victor Oladipo (knee), it's Evans who'd been assigned to fill those shoes in the starting five. The results have been mediocre, averaging only 9.5 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.8 rebounds since Oladipo went down. His lack of effectiveness in this role doesn't move the needle on his fantasy value despite the increased role.