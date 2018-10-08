Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Monday

Evans continues to deal with a sprained left ankle and is listed as questionable for Monday's preseason game against the Cavaliers.

Evans finally made his preseason debut Saturday after missing time previously with the ankle injury, posting 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and a block across 24 minutes. However, it appears he may have suffered some sort of setback or there was simply an uptick in discomfort following that contest, which now puts him back on the injury report for Monday. Look for Evans to test out the ankle during pregame warmups before a final word is provided on his availability.