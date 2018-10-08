Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Monday
Evans continues to deal with a sprained left ankle and is listed as questionable for Monday's preseason game against the Cavaliers.
Evans finally made his preseason debut Saturday after missing time previously with the ankle injury, posting 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and a block across 24 minutes. However, it appears he may have suffered some sort of setback or there was simply an uptick in discomfort following that contest, which now puts him back on the injury report for Monday. Look for Evans to test out the ankle during pregame warmups before a final word is provided on his availability.
More News
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.