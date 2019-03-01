Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Saturday
Evans (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic.
The fact that Evans is still on the injury report is fairly concerning, as this is now day three that the swingman is still dealing with food poisoning. The Pacers should have more clarity regarding Evans' status by Saturday afternoon.
