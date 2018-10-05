Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Saturday
Evans (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Evans sprained his ankle Tuesday and sat out Thursday's preseason contest. The Pacers will exercise caution with Evans, but it's possible he'll be feeling healthy enough to take the floor Saturday.
