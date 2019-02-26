Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Wednesday
Evans is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to food poisoning, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
After fighting through an ankle injury and playing in Monday's game against the Pistons, Evans is suffering from food poisoning Tuesday and his status is in doubt. The Pacers should have an update on Evans' status by Wednesday morning.
