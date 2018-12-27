Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Questionable Friday
Evans (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Detroit.
Evans returned to action Wednesday night after missing two games with a bruised knee and had one of his best games of the season, finishing with 19 points, five assists and one rebound in 19 minutes. He may still be bothered by the knee, however, so the Pacers will wait until Friday morning's shootaround to evaluate him again.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...