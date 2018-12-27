Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Questionable Friday

Evans (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Detroit.

Evans returned to action Wednesday night after missing two games with a bruised knee and had one of his best games of the season, finishing with 19 points, five assists and one rebound in 19 minutes. He may still be bothered by the knee, however, so the Pacers will wait until Friday morning's shootaround to evaluate him again.

