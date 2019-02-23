Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Questionable Saturday
Evans is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Evans is dealing with a sore left ankle, and the team will wait to see how he feels closer to tip before making a final call on his status. In the event Evans is held out, Aaron Holiday could re-enter the rotation off the bench.
