Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Questionable Saturday

Evans (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against Miami.

Evans has been inactive for the last three matchups due to a lingering back injury but has a great chance at making his return Saturday and will likely be a game-time call. However, if Evans is ultimately held out for a fourth straight, Cory Joseph (groin), although listed as questionable also, will presumably garner another start.

