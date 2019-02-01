Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Questionable Saturday
Evans (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against Miami.
Evans has been inactive for the last three matchups due to a lingering back injury but has a great chance at making his return Saturday and will likely be a game-time call. However, if Evans is ultimately held out for a fourth straight, Cory Joseph (groin), although listed as questionable also, will presumably garner another start.
