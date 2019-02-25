Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Questionable vs. Detroit

Evans (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Detroit.

Evans has been bothered by a left ankle issue of late, but it hasn't caused him to miss any time. The veteran saw just 14 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over Washington, however, which marked his lowest total in any games since Jan. 8. Look for a more definitive update on Evans' status closer to game time.

