Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Questionable with knee bruise

Evans is considered questionable for Monday's game against Detroit due to a bruised right knee.

This is a recent addition to the injury report, and it raise a bit of concern with Darren Collison (groin) and Wes Matthews (hamstring) both expected to sit out Monday. If Evans is able to play, he'd likely be in line for an increased workload, but the Pacers will wait to see how the knee progresses throughout the afternoon before making a decision.