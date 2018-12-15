Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Questionable with knee bruise
Evans is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Knicks due to a bruised right knee.
Evans presumably picked up the injury during Friday's game against the 76ers. With the return of Victor Oladipo over the past two games, Evans' role has been reduced, seeing a total of 34 minutes. If he ends up sidelined Sunday, Darren Collison, Cory Joseph and Aaron Holiday could all see upticks in workload.
