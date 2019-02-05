Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Rejoins starting five
Evans is starting at shooting guard Tuesday against the Lakers, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Evans is ready to reclaim his role in the starting lineup after coming off the bench in his first two games back from injury. As a result, Cory Joseph will return to a reserve role. Across 12 starts this season, the veteran guard is averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 24.8 minutes per game.
