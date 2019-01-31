Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Remains out Thursday

Evans (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Magic, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Evans will miss a third straight game as he continues to nurse a lower back injury he sustained in a car accident over the weekend. The veteran guard currently isn't with the Pacers in Orlando, per J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star, though the hope is that he will rejoin the team before the end of its four-game road trip. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Heat. In the meantime, Edmond Sumner figures to continue starting in place of Evans.