Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Returns from injury vs. Cavs
Evans (ankle) recorded 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3PT) to go with six assists and four rebounds over 27 minutes in Monday's preseason game against Cleveland.
Evans was thought to have suffered some kind of setback during his preseason debut Saturday, but he appeared healthy in Monday's exhibition. Depending on how the ankle responds to game action, he should be available for Wednesday's contest in Chicago.
