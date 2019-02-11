Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Returns to bench
Evans will come off the bench Monday against the Hornets, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Evans will return to a reserve role with the newly acquired Wesley Matthews set to join the starting lineup. Across 34 games as a reserve this season, the veteran guard is averaging 10.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 18.9 minutes.
