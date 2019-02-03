Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Rough outing in return

Evans (back) put up zero points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 16 minutes Saturday in the Pacers' 95-88 win over the Heat.

Evans received the first opportunity to replace Victor Oladipo (knee) in the starting lineup following the star's season-ending injury, but Evans lasted just one game on the top unit before succumbing to a back issue of his own. After sitting out the previous three contests, Evans was back in action in a reserve role Saturday and turned in an ugly night from the field, which has been all too common this season. Neither Cory Joseph nor Edmond Sumner have been able to seize hold of the starting shooting guard gig since Oladipo went down, so there's still time for Evans to regain a more prominent role. That being said, the early returns from Evans certainly haven't been encouraging for those who may have rushed to scoop him up off the waiver wire once Oladipo got hurt.