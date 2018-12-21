Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Ruled out Friday
Evans (knee) won't take the court Friday against Brooklyn, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Evans was a late addition to the injury report and now he's been officially ruled out with a bruised right knee. His next opportunity to return will come Sunday against the Wizards, and Aaron Holiday should log more time on the court until Evans returns to full strength.
