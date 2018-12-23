Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Ruled out Sunday
Evans (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Wizards, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Evans said he would play in Sunday's game, however he was still experiencing some discomfort in his knee and is unable to go. He was still experiencing swelling in his right knee. Evans next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Wizards and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.
More News
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...