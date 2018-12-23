Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Ruled out Sunday

Evans (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Wizards, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Evans said he would play in Sunday's game, however he was still experiencing some discomfort in his knee and is unable to go. He was still experiencing swelling in his right knee. Evans next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Wizards and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.

