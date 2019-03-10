Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Ruled out Sunday

Evans (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Evans has been battling the bug for most of March so far and will be missing his third game this month as a result. With Evans sidelined Sunday, guards Wesley Matthews and Corey Joseph are likely candidates to see an increase in playing time against the 76ers.

