Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Ruled out Sunday

Evans (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Evans apparently suffered the right knee bruise in Friday's game against the 76ers, and it will cost him at least one game. In his absence, look for Aaron Holiday to see the biggest boost in usage off the bench Sunday against New York.

