Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Ruled out Sunday
Evans (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Evans apparently suffered the right knee bruise in Friday's game against the 76ers, and it will cost him at least one game. In his absence, look for Aaron Holiday to see the biggest boost in usage off the bench Sunday against New York.
More News
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Questionable with knee bruise•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Scores 18 in win•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Provides 12 points in start•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Draws start, posts nine points•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Contributes on scoreboard in win•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...