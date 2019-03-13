Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Ruled out Thursday
Evans (personal) will not play Thursday against OKC, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Evans will miss a third straight game as he deals with an off-court, personal matter. Coach Nate McMillan declined to elaborate on the situation, so at this point it's unclear if Evans will be ready to join the team for its four-game road swing, which begins Saturday in Denver.
