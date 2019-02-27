Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Ruled out Wednesday
Evans (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Mavs.
Evans came down with food poisoning earlier in the day, and the ailment will keep him out of action Wednesday night. With the veteran out, expect Cory Joseph, Darren Collison and Wes Matthews to pick up most of the slack, while rookie Aaron Holiday could temporarily re-enter the rotation.
