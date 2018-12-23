Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Says he'll play Sunday

Evans (knee) continues to battle swelling in his right knee, but he'll play Sunday against Washington, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Evans missed the Pacers last game and admitted Saturday that he's been dealing with irritation since falling and hitting his knee on the floor against the Sixers last week. "I hit my knee on the ground when we played the Sixers and (Joel) Embiid fell on it and it kind of like caused a collision where the fluid came into my knee," Evans said. "I had to get it drained 56 (cubic centimeters)." Evans indicated that draining the knee had an immediate impact, and he also received a cortisone shot, which he hopes will prevent any further issues.