Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Scores 12 points in Friday's win
Evans had 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's 121-106 win over the Knicks.
Evans was inefficient as per usual. He has finished with at least as many field-goal attempts as points in all five games this month, and he has tallied as many turnovers as assists (nine) as well.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...