Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Scores 12 points in Friday's win

Evans had 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's 121-106 win over the Knicks.

Evans was inefficient as per usual. He has finished with at least as many field-goal attempts as points in all five games this month, and he has tallied as many turnovers as assists (nine) as well.