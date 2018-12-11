Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Scores 18 in win

Evans scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and added six rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 33 minutes Monday against the Wizards.

Evans has scored in the double-figures in each of his past five games, although Monday was the first time he's cracked 50-percent from the field in that span. The veteran guard has had a for the Pacers, although his averages of 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists are a dramatic drop off from last year. At this point, Evans doesn't hold much value as he's been unable to translate his expanded role in the wake of the Victor Oladipo (knee) injury into tangible fantasy success.