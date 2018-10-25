Evans compiled 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt), five assists, two steals, and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 116-96 win over the Spurs.

Evans was superb, and he has scored in double figures in four of five games with his new team while dishing at least four dimes in three of five. Starting point guard Darren Collison and backup Cory Joseph are both earning 20-plus minutes per night, so Evans isn't being relied on to play heavy minutes here in the early stages of the regular season. Still, he has been pretty consistent despite struggling in Monday's loss to the Timberwolves.