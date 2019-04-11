Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Scores 27 points Wednesday

Evans registered 27 points (9-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 135-134 win over the Hawks.

Evans has been a consistent producer off the Pacers' bench so far this season, averaging 10.2 points over 20.3 minutes. Wednesday's stat line reminded others that Evans can step up his game if need be, as his five threes on the night tied his season-high and serve as evidence to the fact that he can contribute scoring off the bench in the postseason should the team struggle offensively.