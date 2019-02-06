Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Shoots poorly again as starter

Evans contributed seven points (2-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 26 minutes Tuesday in the Pacers' 136-94 win over the Lakers.

Back in the starting five for the first time since Jan. 26, Evans once again endured another poor shooting performance, but it didn't matter much in a game in which the Pacers raced out to an early lead that only grew bigger over the course of the night. Due to the success of both the starters and bench, Evans will likely stick with the top unit for at least the team's next game Thursday against the Clippers. Evans is shooting just 40.4 percent from the field since the beginning of January to go along with pedestrian averages of 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 triple in 19.2 minutes per game.