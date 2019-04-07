Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Sitting out Sunday
Coach Nate McMillan said Evans will sit out Sunday's game against the Nets due to general soreness.
Darren Collison (groin) has been cleared to return from a three-game absence and will rejoin the starting five, leaving no room on the top unit for Evans. With coach Nate McMillan desiring to use a 10-man rotation Sunday, the Pacers will use the contest as a rest day for Evans, who had appeared in each of the past 11 games. Evans' absence leaves Cory Joseph and Aaron Holiday as the Pacers' main backcourt reserves.
