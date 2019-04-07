Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Sitting out Sunday

Coach Nate McMillan said Evans will sit out Sunday's game against the Nets due to general soreness.

Darren Collison (groin) has been cleared to return from a three-game absence and will rejoin the starting five, leaving no room on the top unit for Evans. With coach Nate McMillan desiring to use a 10-man rotation Sunday, the Pacers will use the contest as a rest day for Evans, who had appeared in each of the past 11 games. Evans' absence leaves Cory Joseph and Aaron Holiday as the Pacers' main backcourt reserves.

More News
Our Latest Stories