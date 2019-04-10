Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Starting Wednesday
Evans will start Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
With most of the Pacers' key players sitting, Evans will draw the start and should see extended run.
