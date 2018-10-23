Evans had two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, and one assist in 15 minutes during Monday's 101-91 loss to the Timberwolves.

Evans had put together strong performances through the first three games while seeing minutes in the low-20s, but he couldn't get anything going in this one. Evans will look to bounce back in Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs.