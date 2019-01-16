Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Ties for team-high with 20 points

Evans posted 20 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes in Tuesday's 131-97 win over the Suns.

Evans saw less minutes than his last two games even given the margin of the game, but Evans was much more efficient Tuesday night, dropping 75 percent of his shots with a good effort from the charity stripe as well. Evans' performance should warrant more minutes off the Pacers' bench going forward.