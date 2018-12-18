Pacers' Tyreke Evans: To play vs. Cavs
Evans (knee) will take the court Tuesday against Cleveland, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Evans will return to action after missing just one game with a knee issue, although it doesn't sound as if he's completely healthy. With Victor Oladipo back from an injury, Evans should resume his role as a bench player. He's averaging 10.9 points along with 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 23.4 minutes over his previous seven games.
