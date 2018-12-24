Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Trending in right direction

Evans (knee) practiced Monday and will likely be a game-time decision Wednesday against the Hawks, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The veteran is trending in the right direction after missing Sunday's game with a right knee bruise. Evans and the Pacers have an off-day Tuesday before having to test things out during the walkthrough ahead of their game against the Hawks.

