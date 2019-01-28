Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Unavailable Monday

Evans has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors due to lower back soreness.

Evans apparently picked up the issue over the weekend, and it's bothersome enough to keep him sidelined for at least one game. With Evans unavailable, Cory Joseph is a candidate to step into the starting lineup, while Aaron Holiday and Doug McDermott could also benefit from an uptick in minutes. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Washington.

