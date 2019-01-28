Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Unavailable Monday
Evans has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors due to lower back soreness.
Evans apparently picked up the issue over the weekend, and it's bothersome enough to keep him sidelined for at least one game. With Evans unavailable, Cory Joseph is a candidate to step into the starting lineup, while Aaron Holiday and Doug McDermott could also benefit from an uptick in minutes. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Washington.
More News
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Muted production in starting role•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Will enter starting lineup•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Plays 27 minutes Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Continues surge off bench•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Leads team over Mavs•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Collects 13 points Thursday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...