Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Will enter starting lineup
Evans will start at shooting guard with Victor Oladipo (quad) out for the rest of the season, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
The Pacers got crushing news Thursday when it was announced that Oladipo, who was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Raptors, suffered a ruptured quad and would miss the remained of the season. As a result, Evans will enter the starting lineup alongside Darren Collison and should be in line for a major bump in usage for the rest of the year. Both Cory Joseph and rookie Aaron Holiday should also be seeing more minutes off the bench in Oladipo's absence.
