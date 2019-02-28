Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Will not play Thursday
Evans (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.
Evans is still dealing with the lingering effects of the food poisoning that kept him sidelined for Wednesday's game. Cory Joseph played 32 minutes off the bench in Evans' absence Wednesday and will likely be in store for another heavy dose of usage Thursday.
More News
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Deemed available Monday•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Questionable vs. Detroit•
-
Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Plays 14 minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...