Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Will return Saturday

Evans (back) will be available Saturday against Miami, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

Evans missed the last three games with a lower-back issue, but he met the team in Miami and has been cleared to play after going through shootaround. Evans has played in only one game since the Pacers lost Victor Oladipo, but he's expected to step into the starting lineup in place of the All-Star going forward.

