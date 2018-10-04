Pacers' Tyreke Evans: Won't play Thursday

Evans, who suffered a sprained ankle in practice Tuesday, won't play during Thursday's preseason contest against the Rockets, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Evans attempted running during Thursday's shootaround but decided he didn't feel comfortable enough to play. He should be considered day-to-day following the game. In his stead, Aaron Holiday and Doug McDermott could see extended run.

More News
Our Latest Stories