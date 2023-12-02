Haliburton (knee) didn't participate in Indiana's shootaround ahead of Saturday's game versus Miami, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Haliburton is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest, but his absence from the shootaround is a bad sign of his availability. However, the star guard's official availability likely won't be revealed until closer to tipoff at 8 p.m. ET.
More News
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Questionable against Miami•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Career-best scoring effort•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Another double-double•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Will play Friday•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Dealing with wrist sprain•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Shines as playmaker once again•