Haliburton (knee) didn't participate in Indiana's shootaround ahead of Saturday's game versus Miami, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Haliburton is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest, but his absence from the shootaround is a bad sign of his availability. However, the star guard's official availability likely won't be revealed until closer to tipoff at 8 p.m. ET.

