Haliburton (illness) is available Monday against Boston.

Overcoming an upper respiratory illness was Haliburton's final step before taking the court Monday, and he'll officially suit up for a quarterfinal duel of the In-Season Tournament. The 23-year-old has averaged 24.6 points and 12.2 assists across his last five games, although he did not suit up when Indiana played Boston in early November.

