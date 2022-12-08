Haliburton (groin) is active Wednesday against Minnesota.
Haliburton will return to the court after missing the past two games with a lingering left groin injury. The Iowa State product has averaged 19.1 points, 10.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds across 22 previous starts this year.
