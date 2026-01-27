Haliburton said Tuesday in his appearance on the "Mind the Game" podcast that he has resumed taking part in 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 work while he continues to recover from right Achilles surgery.

Back in July, the Pacers ruled Haliburton out for the 2025-26 season shortly after the star point guard underwent surgery to address the Achilles tendon he tore in Indiana's loss to Oklahoma City in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. While the Pacers' stance with Haliburton doesn't appear to have changed amid a non-contending season, the 25-year-old is seemingly coming along even faster than anticipated during his rehab process. If Haliburton is able to advance to 5-on-5 work by the spring, he'll likely be in line for a relatively normal offseason and should be free of restrictions for the start of training camp next fall.