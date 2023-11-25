Haliburton produced 26 points (9-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and 10 assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 136-113 victory over the Pistons.

One of the most productive players in fantasy this season, Haliburton was impressive once again en route to recording his third straight double-double and his seventh across his last eight contests. Haliburton is averaging a robust 26.8 points and 12.1 assists per game since the start of November.