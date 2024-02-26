Haliburton contributed 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, 10 assists and four steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 133-111 victory over the Mavericks.

Haliburton seems to have left his hamstring issues in the past, and the star floor general continues to rack up double-doubles amid his impressive career-best season. Haliburton has reached that feat in each of his last five games, averaging 19.6 points and 11.8 assists per contest in that span.