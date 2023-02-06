Haliburton finished Sunday's 122-103 loss to the Cavaliers with 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and 11 assists over 31 minutes.

Haliburton led the team in assists while finishing as one of three Pacers in double figures in scoring Sunday. Haliburton has scored at least 15 points along with 10 or more assists in five of his last seven games.