Haliburton produced 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, 14 assists and one block across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 132-129 overtime loss to Chicago.

Haliburton registered his 38th double-double of the season Wednesday and has hit that mark in four of his last five games. He had an opportunity to send the game into double overtime, but missed his last-gasp three-point attempt with Alex Caruso contesting the shot. Haliburton is averaging 20.7 points and 11.3 assists per game this season, though since Feb. 1 those numbers have dipped to 15.9 points and 9.3 assists per game.