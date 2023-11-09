Haliburton recorded 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 134-118 win over the Jazz.

All his scoring came in the second half as Utah's defense began to fall apart. Haliburton has produced a double-double in six of seven games to begin the season, and while his 22.9 points and 11.9 assists per game are better than his breakout 2022-23 performance, there's actually room for the 23-year-old to improve even further -- his 37.3 percent shooting from three-point range would be a career low.