Haliburton racked up 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 127-117 win over Washington.

Another game, another double-double for the promising point guard. Haliburton has now posted five straight games with at least 10 points and 10 assists, and he is quickly becoming one of the best young point guards in The Association. As if the double-double streak wasn't enough, the 12-assist tally tied a season-high mark for Haliburton, and he also extended his streak of games with multiple triples to four contests.